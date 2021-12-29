Saleh: Elijah Moore “50-50” to play in Week 17

The New York Jets could be a getting a huge piece of their offense back in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as rookie receiver Elijah Moore has a possibility of returning. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the wide receiver is “50-50”, but that’s a good sign on the Wednesday before the game.

Elijah Moore is in the 50/50 range of getting back. Same with Jamison Crowder, in regards to Sunday’s game. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Prior to his injury and stint on injured reserve, Moore was tearing things up for the Jets. He had 392 yards and five touchdowns over five contests, solidifying himself as Zach Wilson’s top target in that time. With Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder sidelined, Moore would immediately step in as the team’s top receiver against the Buccaneers. If he cannot suit up, look for Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole to continue getting more opportunities with Denzel Mims also being in the mix. Let’s see how Moore trends over the next few days with his recovery.