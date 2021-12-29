Rhamondre Stevenson activated from COVID-19 list for Week 17

The New England Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned to practice on Wednesday after being on the COVID-19/reserve list, per Andrew Callahan. Stevenson did not play in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy football implications

The rookie running back did not play last week against the Bills, which led to Damien Harris receiving a majority of the carries. The former Alabama running back had 18 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second-straight game with at least 100 yards on the ground.

Both running backs should be due for big performance on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars’ defense has struggled on the ground, allowing 123.5 yards per game this season and 150 yards per game in their last three games.

The last time we saw Stevenson on the field was in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, where he was held to 36 yards on 10 carries. Harris did not play in that contest.