Antonio Gibson limited in Wednesday’s practice for Week 17 with hip injury

We break down the news that Gibson is dealing with a hip injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys
Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team remains in playoff contention despite some setbacks in recent weeks and will hope to grab a much-needed win Sunday in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the players Washington will rely on is Antonio Gibson, who has been a star running back this season. He was limited in practice Wednesday with a hip injury, which is a new issue for him.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson was previously dealing with a foot problem and had ankle issues to start the season, but he’s yet to miss action. He remains a fantasy star despite Washington’s recent flops, finding the endzone in each of the last two games. The all-around back will once again look to dominate when Washington faces the Eagles, and he’ll be hoping to exact revenge for the team’s loss to Philadelphia two weeks ago. If Gibson is unable to play through the injury, Jaret Patterson would be in line for an expanded role.

