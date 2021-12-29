Antonio Gibson limited in Wednesday’s practice for Week 17 with hip injury

The Washington Football Team remains in playoff contention despite some setbacks in recent weeks and will hope to grab a much-needed win Sunday in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the players Washington will rely on is Antonio Gibson, who has been a star running back this season. He was limited in practice Wednesday with a hip injury, which is a new issue for him.

Practice report:

DNP

OT Sam Cosmi (Illness)

CB William Jackson III (Calf)

DE Montez Sweat (Personal)



Limited

RB Antonio Gibson (Hip)

OL Saahdiq Charles (Ankle)

WR Curtis Samuel (Hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (Illness)



Full

QB Taylor Heinicke (Knee) — John Keim (@john_keim) December 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Gibson was previously dealing with a foot problem and had ankle issues to start the season, but he’s yet to miss action. He remains a fantasy star despite Washington’s recent flops, finding the endzone in each of the last two games. The all-around back will once again look to dominate when Washington faces the Eagles, and he’ll be hoping to exact revenge for the team’s loss to Philadelphia two weeks ago. If Gibson is unable to play through the injury, Jaret Patterson would be in line for an expanded role.