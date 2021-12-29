Travis Kelce will return from COVID-19 list and practice Wednesday for Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs will get back a key part of their offense on Wednesday, as tight end Travis Kelce is set to come off the COVID-19 list and be able to practice, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs had no problem with the Steelers last week despite missing Kelce, but they would be in trouble if he missed any kind of extended time. Kelce has been his normal great player, even in what has been a somewhat inconsistent season for the Chiefs offense. He has 83 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

Kelce remains a Top 3 fantasy tight end each week without question. The Chiefs will take on the Bengals this week, who have been slightly above average in stopping opposing tight ends, but this is Kelce and there aren’t any worries as to his strong fantasy floor. This matchup has the second-highest over-under of the week.