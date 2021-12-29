 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos WR Tim Patrick set to go on reserve/COVID list, unlikely to play in Week 17 vs. Chargers

We break down the news that Patrick will go on the COVID list.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are set to place wide receiver Tim Patrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list, rendering him unlikely to play Sunday in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are still in the playoff hunt, so this is another big loss for Denver late in the season.

Fantasy football implications

With Patrick sidelined, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will be the team’s top wide receivers against the Chargers. Look for Kendall Hinton, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam to also be involved more in the passing game. Patrick was having a breakout season and even landed a contract extension with the team, so it’s tough to see him sit out a pivotal game. With Drew Lock under center and the Chargers coming off a brutal showing against the Texans, managers with Broncos skill players will be looking for big point totals in fantasy matchups from this game. Sutton and Jeudy become strong starters if Patrick is ultimately sidelined.

More From DraftKings Nation