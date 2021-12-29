Broncos WR Tim Patrick set to go on reserve/COVID list, unlikely to play in Week 17 vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos are set to place wide receiver Tim Patrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list, rendering him unlikely to play Sunday in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are still in the playoff hunt, so this is another big loss for Denver late in the season.

Vic Fangio said Tim Patrick is among several players who will go on the COVID-19 list.



Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland also will go on the list.



Could get Mike Purcell and Lloyd Cushenberry III back for Sunday, but likely too late for Patrick and Co. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) December 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

With Patrick sidelined, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will be the team’s top wide receivers against the Chargers. Look for Kendall Hinton, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam to also be involved more in the passing game. Patrick was having a breakout season and even landed a contract extension with the team, so it’s tough to see him sit out a pivotal game. With Drew Lock under center and the Chargers coming off a brutal showing against the Texans, managers with Broncos skill players will be looking for big point totals in fantasy matchups from this game. Sutton and Jeudy become strong starters if Patrick is ultimately sidelined.