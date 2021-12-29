Kingsbury: James Conner likely a game-time decision for Week 17

According to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, star running back James Conner is a game-time decision for the team’s Week 17 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. Conner missed Arizona’s Week 16 game on Christmas Day against the Indianapolis Colts and will hope to return for this contest to help the Cardinals snap a two-game losing streak.

Kliff Kingsbury said Rondale Moore and James Conner will likely be game-day decisions.



Marco Wilson is unlikely to play this week. — Kevin Parrish Jr (@KevinParrishJr) December 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Conner is a game-time call Wednesday, which is typically not a great sign for his availability. If he ultimately does not suit up, look for Chase Edmonds to command a majority of the team’s touches out of the backfield with Eno Benjamin sliding into a complementary role. Kyler Murray will also see some additional carries with Conner out, which would further boost the quarterback’s value in championship matchups. Conner has been a touchdown machine this season, which will be hard for fantasy managers to replace off the waiver wire. Edmonds is the best bet to score big points if Conner does sit out in Week 17.