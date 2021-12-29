 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texans activate Brandin Cooks from COVID-19 list for Week 17

We break down the news that Brandin Cooks was activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

By Jovan C. Alford
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) scores the final touchdown for Houston as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) can’t make the tackle during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Texans activated wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the COVID-19/reserve list on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. Cooks did not play in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy football implications

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will get his No. 1 receiver back for this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Without Cooks, Mills targeted wide receivers Chris Conley, Phillip Dorsett II, Chris Moore, and rookie Nico Collins. Conley was the team’s-leading receiver with three receptions (three targets) for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Collins had the other touchdown reception, along with three receptions (four targets) for 33 yards. This season, Cooks has shined in Houston, recording 80 receptions for 945 yards and five touchdowns. In his last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran receiver had seven receptions (10 targets) for 102 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second-straight game with at least 100 receiving yards.

