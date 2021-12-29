Cheez-It Bowl weather forecast for December 29, what it means for betting Clemson vs. Iowa State

Having been to the Cheez-It Bowl before, we can assure you that the weather can often play a factor. We attended this nightmare of a sporting event nine years ago, and have rarely been so cold and miserable in the Sunshine State (and yes, we stayed until the end of overtime).

It was a turnover-filled abomination of what we would normally term college football, but that shouldn’t be the case this evening for the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones.

Weather for Clemson vs. Iowa State in Pinstripe Bowl

Forecast

Sunny, 78 degrees, 2% chance of rain, 4mph wind, 61% humidity

Betting implications

The total has ticked back up to the original 44.5 from the overnight line of 44, and with the fast track in Downtown Orlando some over bettors might be feeling pretty good. The over is 12-8 in bowl games so far this postseason, with teams really being hyper-aggressive. We might see more of that this evening, especially through the air for Iowa State without Breece Hall.