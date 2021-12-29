Jalen Hurts gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 17

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was limited at practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Hurts was also limited at practice before last week’s game against the New York Giants, but he ended up playing.

Fantasy football implications

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the young quarterback being limited at practice as the team prepares to play the Washington Football Team. Hurts returned from his ankle injury in Week 15 against the Football Team, where he completed 76.9% of his passes for 296 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also added 38 yards on the ground and two scores.

Then in last week’s game against the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He did not have any interceptions but the Giants held him to only seven rushing yards. We should expect to see Hurts rebound on Sunday against a WFT defense that was humiliated by the Cowboys last week.