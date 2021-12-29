Which Rams players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Los Angeles Rams head into Week 17 with a chance to clinch the NFC West. They remain in the thick of the race for the No. 1 seed as well after sitting behind Arizona for most of the season.

The Rams dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in December, but they head into the final two weeks of the season good shape. The NFL revised its protocols after the CDC made an adjustment on its isolation recommendation for COVID-19 positive individuals. It will make subsequent positives in the NFL faster to return from. Regardless, we’ll be updating the Rams COVID-19 situation as they remove players from and add others to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams COVID-19 list

OL Andrew Whitworth (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: