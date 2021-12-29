Which Rams players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Los Angeles Rams head into Week 17 with a chance to clinch the NFC West. They remain in the thick of the race for the No. 1 seed as well after sitting behind Arizona for most of the season.
The Rams dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in December, but they head into the final two weeks of the season good shape. The NFL revised its protocols after the CDC made an adjustment on its isolation recommendation for COVID-19 positive individuals. It will make subsequent positives in the NFL faster to return from. Regardless, we’ll be updating the Rams COVID-19 situation as they remove players from and add others to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Rams COVID-19 list
OL Andrew Whitworth (Placed Sat, Dec 25)
NFL COVID-19 protocols
The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.
A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:
- He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR
- He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR
- He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.