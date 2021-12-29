Which Cardinals players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 17 in good position for a wild card berth, but likely disappointed at their lost chance. The team led the NFC West for much of the season and was in the thick of the race for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Injuries cost them, but they are getting healthy in time for the postseason tournament.

The team has been able to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak through the first 16 weeks of the season. They placed three players on the list across Monday and Tuesday early in Week 17, but the NFL’s revised COVID-19 protocols make subsequent positives in the NFL faster to return from. We’ll be updating the Cardinals COVID-19 situation as they remove players from and add others to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TEAM COVID-19 list

OL Sean Harlow (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

OLB Markus Golden (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Breon Borders (Placed Tue, Dec 28)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

The NFL changed its policy on Tuesday, December 28 following the CDC’s adjustment. If unvaccinated, a player must miss a minimum of five days if a close contact or a positive test. If they have not shown symptoms for at least 24 hours at the end of that five days, they are eligible to be activated.

A vaccinated player does not need to quarantine if a close contact, but does if they test positive. A vaccinated player can test out sooner than the five days if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options: