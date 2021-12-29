Jared Goff not practicing on Wednesday due to knee injury for Week 17

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said on Wednesday that he’s still dealing with a knee injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, per Justin Rodgers. Goff missed last week’s game due to being on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Fantasy football implications

Goff was able to do some rehab work, but his status is up in the air for Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport. With that in mind, we could potentially see Tim Boyle back under center if Goff cannot play.

Boyle made his second start for Detroit in last week’s four-point road defeat to the Falcons. The 27-year-old quarterback completed 24-of-34 passes for 187 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His lone touchdown pass went to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had nine receptions for 91 yards. The Seahawks’ pass defense has had its issues against the pass this season, which could make Goff a viable lower-tier option in DFS.