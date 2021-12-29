Tyler Conklin not practicing due to hamstring injury for Week 17

The Minnesota Vikings got Dalvin Cook back from the COVID list but have some new injuries with Adam Thielen done for the season and Tyler Conklin not practicing Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy football implications

Conklin has become the starting tight end in this offense after Irv Smith Jr. suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the season. Conklin has been a favorable streaming option this season at the position and could be a big weapon if he ends up playing with Thielen out. Conklin had quiet games in Weeks 14 and 15 but caught four passes for 44 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Rams. If Conklin does not play, Chris Herndon and Luke Stocker are in line to get targets at the position. It’s hard to trust either player at the position but Herndon is likely to take most of the snaps and does have some streaming value with Thielen out.