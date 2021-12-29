Justin Fields logs limited practice Wednesday in Week 17

The Chicago Bears got a late win in Week 16 over the Seattle Seahawks and will hope to carry that momentum into Week 17 when they face the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Nick Foles was the hero in the Week 16 win but the Bears will want rookie Justin Fields back under center if possible for Week 17. The quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Andy Dalton and Teven Jenkins were full participants in Bears practice. Justin Fields and Jason Peters were limited. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 29, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Fields has been the starter when healthy, so he’s going to suit up over Foles if he’s good to go. Andy Dalton logged a full practice, so he’s available ahead of Foles if Matt Nagy wants to go that route. The Bears have been abysmal offensively, so it’s hard to see fantasy managers going with any of these quarterbacks in championship weekend for most fantasy leagues. Fields might have some streaming value in deeper leagues but that’s about it.