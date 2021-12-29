Marquez Valdes-Scantling activated from COVID-19 list for Week 17

The Green Bay Packers will get their No. 2 wide receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, back for Week 17, as he has been elevated from the COVID-19 list. Valdes-Scantling has had a positive season when available, but he has dealt with injuries and now COVID-19. He’s only been able to play in nine of the team’s 14 games.

He’s had two strong games over his last four outings, topping 98 yards and getting a touchdown in both. Davante Adams remains the no-doubt top receiver in Green Bay and that won’t change, but MVS has given the team a boost out of that non-Adams receiving role, which isn’t always that productive.

Fantasy football implications

The Packers take on the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and that sets their wide receivers up for a good matchup. Minnesota has allowed the second-most PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Valdes-Scantling already caught four passes for 123 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 11, so there is plenty of upside.