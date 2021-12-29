Melvin Gordon gets limited practice Wednesday in Week 17

The Denver Broncos are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture and will hope to take a big step towards a postseason berth with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. Running back Melvin Gordon, a big part of the team’s plans, logged a limited practice session Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Gordon’s primary backup, Javonte Williams, also logged a limited session Wednesday. Williams has essentially become the secondary running back in games and would take over as the lead guy if Gordon was sidelined. Mike Boone is behind both players and hasn’t seen much action this year, so it would be a longshot to see him on the field in Week 17. Unless Gordon struggles to log a full practice session this week, he’s in no danger of missing the game against the Chargers Sunday. He logged 83 yards on 17 carries in the team’s win over the Chargers earlier this season.