Javonte Williams limited at Wednesday’s practice in Week 17

The Denver Broncos hope to sweep the season series against the Los Angeles Chargers when the two teams meet in Week 17. The Broncos are still in the thick of the AFC playoff race and need a win to solidify their position. One of Denver’s key players, Javonte Williams, was limited in Wednesday’s practice session due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

Melvin Gordon, the second running back in Denver’s platoon system, was also limited in Wednesday’s session. If both running backs are unable to go, Mike Boone would take over as the team’s starter. It’s unlikely both running backs won’t suit up, especially for a game with high stakes. Williams is the better fantasy option in keeper and dynasty formats but both running backs have good value in fantasy lineups. Williams had 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the last meeting between the two teams.