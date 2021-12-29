Jalen Guyton activated off the COVID-19 list on Wednesday for Week 17

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guton was activated off the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Guyton missed last week’s game against the Houston Texans and boy was he missed. The Chargers were shocked by the Texans 41-29 putting their playoff aspirations in doubt. With two days left of practice, this should give Guyton a lot of time to get his workload back up to speed so that he can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

When it comes to fantasy football, Guyton could see some value in Week 17. While the Broncos are a tough team for wide receivers to deal with, Guyton could see some increased volume. His teammate Mike Williams remains in the COVID protocols and we have seen when Williams is sidelined, Guyton tends to be the primary beneficiary. If Williams sits, you can FLEX Guyton for your fantasy lineups. If Williams gets activated though, that relegates Guyton to your bench.