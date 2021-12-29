Aaron Jones gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 17

Aaron Jones is dealing with a knee injury and he logged a limited practice according to the Green Bay Packers’ first injury report of the week. In an important divisional matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, if Jones is hindered or misses the game it would be AJ Dillon that would see the uptick in volume.

Jones logged 12 carries in the Packers' Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and totaled 66 yards. He caught five of his six targets for 21 additional yards. It seems like Jones should be good to go and is just dealing with a stinger, but definitely something to keep your eye on.

Fantasy football implications

In Week 17, the Packers take on the Vikings who are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Jones should be good to go in this one and deserves to be started in your lineups. If he stays limited throughout the week, you could FLEX Dillon who will get the workload if Jones is limited in the game. If Jones is a full participant in practice, I would SIT Dillon in the matchup.