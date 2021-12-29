Antonio Brown gets in a limited practice on Wednesday for Week 17

On the first day of practice in Week 17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reported that Antonio Brown was limited with an ankle injury. Brown didn’t seem too limited in the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers as he totaled 10 receptions for 101 yards. He had 15 targets in total so the Bucs definitely want to see him able to take the field in Week 17.

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both sidelined for Tampa Bay, Brown was able to step up as Tom Brady’s favorite target. His appearance on the initial injury report is concerning, but not worrisome yet. It is definitely a situation to monitor as the week progresses.

Fantasy football implications

Brown and the Buccaneers take on the New York Jets in Week 17 and they are going to rely on Brown once again. The Jets are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The volume that Brown gets with the other big-name receivers out though makes Brown a must-start as a WR2. If Brown is unable to go, it wouldn’t automatically elevate another receiver on the roster, but would probably see an increased usage for running back Ronald Jones and tight end Rob Gronkowski. If Brown is active, START him.