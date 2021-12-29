Tight end Zach Ertz logs limited practice Wednesday in Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals hope to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, who was acquired during the season from the Eagles, logged a limited session in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the contest.

Fantasy football implications

Ertz has been a productive player ever since the Cardinals traded for him to replace Maxx Williams. The veteran has 62 targets in nine games, resulting in 42 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns. This Arizona offense has been slowed down significantly in the last three games, which has impacted Ertz’s fantasy value. The tight end does remain a strong streaming option given the upside of the offense, so he’s worth playing if active. If Ertz trends down during the week with his hamstring injury and gets ruled out, Demetrius Harris and Darrell Daniels will be in line for snaps at the position in his absence.