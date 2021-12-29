Damien Harris is limited at Wednesday’s practice for Week 17

The New England Patriots will attempt to bounce back from a Week 16 loss to the Bills when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Star running back Damien Harris logged a limited session in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

With Rhamondre Stevenson activated from the reserve/COVID list, he becomes the primary running back to get carries behind Harris. Harris is unlikely to miss this game after playing in Week 16, so Stevenson doesn’t carry the fantasy upside of a starter. The game script against the Jaguars is likely to be favorable for the Patriots, so Harris and Stevenson do have some value in upcoming matchups with the former being the primary ball carrier. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor would be in line for carries as well if things get too out of hand, but those running backs are at the bottom of the pecking order for now.