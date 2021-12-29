Brock Purdy attempts to prevent interception off deflection, results in Clemson pick-six

There are many times when a quarterback bats down a deflected pass to prevent an interception. Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy attempted to do the same thing against the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl and it did not turn out so great.

this meant the world to me



pic.twitter.com/NxuTOEHHZ1 — Sam Richmond (@samrichmondBR) December 30, 2021

It’s a great initial play by Clemson’s pass rusher to create the deflection and frankly, Purdy’s attempt to bat down the pass did seem a bit uncharacteristic. It’s very rare to see a quarterback bat the ball forward in an attempt to prevent a negative play, which is what Purdy ended up doing. Clemson’s defense happily took advantage and stretched its lead to 20-3 with the game’s second touchdown.

The Tigers had a down year after being College Football Playoff regulars and saw both their coordinators leave for head coaching jobs. A bowl victory here, however, would ensure an 11th straight year of double-digit victories and give Dabo Swinney some momentum heading into next season.