F1 practice live stream: How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in the Middle East for the second of three weekends to close out the 2021 season. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The race will run at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with qualifying running at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to those two events, there will be three practice runs you can watch. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and noon. The third practice run is Saturday at 9 a.m.
The first Friday practice will air on ESPNU and the second will air on ESPN2. Saturday’s practice will air on ESPN2 while qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.
Lewis Hamilton enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Max Verstappen at +250. Valtteri Bottas is the next closest at +1400. Hamilton is the favorite to have the fastest qualifying lap at -175, followed by Bottas at +300.
How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Practice 1: Friday, Dec 3, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, Dec 3, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 4, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99
|2
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|7
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|8
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|15
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|17
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|18
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22