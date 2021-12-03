 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A picture taken on November 28, 2021, shows a view of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit that is expected to host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the Saudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah. Photo by AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in the Middle East for the second of three weekends to close out the 2021 season. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The race will run at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with qualifying running at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to those two events, there will be three practice runs you can watch. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and noon. The third practice run is Saturday at 9 a.m.

The first Friday practice will air on ESPNU and the second will air on ESPN2. Saturday’s practice will air on ESPN2 while qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Max Verstappen at +250. Valtteri Bottas is the next closest at +1400. Hamilton is the favorite to have the fastest qualifying lap at -175, followed by Bottas at +300.

How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec 3, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, Dec 3, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 4, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

