F1 practice live stream: How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in the Middle East for the second of three weekends to close out the 2021 season. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The race will run at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with qualifying running at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to those two events, there will be three practice runs you can watch. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and noon. The third practice run is Saturday at 9 a.m.

The first Friday practice will air on ESPNU and the second will air on ESPN2. Saturday’s practice will air on ESPN2 while qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton enters race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Max Verstappen at +250. Valtteri Bottas is the next closest at +1400. Hamilton is the favorite to have the fastest qualifying lap at -175, followed by Bottas at +300.

How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec 3, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 2: Friday, Dec 3, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 4, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

