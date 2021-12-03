Kerman Lejarraga vs. Jack Flatley: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

We get some European championship boxing on Friday, December 3 at Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain. The card will feature Kerman Lejarraga putting his EBU European junior middleweight title on the line against Jack Flatley and Damian Biacho putting his Spanish super middleweight title on the line against Guillermo Rivero.

The main card gets started at 1:30 p.m. ET and it will air via live stream on DAZN. Ring walks for the main event are anticipated at 4:30 p.m., but that will depend on the length of the undercard bouts.

Lejarraga is 33-2 and making his first defense of his title. He won it in September with a technical decision over Dylan Charrat. The two fighters accidentally butted heads and a Lejarraga eye injury halted the bout in the tenth round, sending it to the scorecards. Lejarraga won 96-94, 96-94, 95-95. Flatley comes into the bout with a 17-1-1 record, last beating Peter Kramer on points in a six-round bout in September.

The other title bout features 11-0 Damian Biacho facing 8-0-1 Guillermo Rivero. Biacho fought two months ago, beating Diego Jair Ramirez by unanimous decision. It was Biacho’s first fight since November 2019, when he won a unanimous decision over Eusebio Arias to claim the Spanish title. Rivero has not fought since he and Cesar Nunez battled to a majority draw in March of 2019.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not currently offering odds on this card.

Full Card