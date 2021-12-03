Best D/ST streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

We’re getting into crunch time. With just six weeks left in the regular season, there’s even less time to make a run for it in your fantasy football league. It’s important to get the right D/ST this week into your lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Philly’s defense was underwhelming last week against the Giants, but they put up double-digit fantasy points in the two games prior to that one. Plus, divisional games on Thanksgiving week tend to be a little outside the norm. The Jets are giving up an average of nearly 10 fantasy points to opposing D/ST per game this season.

The Dolphins are a tough team to wrap your head around, but at least the defense is making sense lately. They played their best game of the season last week, from a fantasy football scoring perspective, picking off Cam Newton three times in a win over the Panthers. They also had five sacks and a D/ST touchdown. That was the second time in three games the Dolphins have had three interceptions. Think what they can do against Daniel Jones.

The Vikings probably aren’t a team you want in your lineup every week, but that’s why they make a good streaming option. They’ll face the Detroit Lions this week, a team that just lost its best player, running back D’Andre Swift. Minnesota leads the league in sacks too.