Best tight end streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

Tight end tends to be the most streamed fantasy football position in your lineup. If you don’t get one of the top tight ends you really are looking for usage and/or matchups on a week-to-week basis. That will be no different for Week 13 as there are four teams on bye and it is arguably the second-worst bye week of the season for fantasy football. Whether you need a player that will be active this week or just one that has a good matchup, we are here to help!

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Check your waiver wires for Logan Thomas because he was injured in the team’s Week 3 game. In his return to Week 12, Thomas caught three of his six targets for 31 yards. He did have a potential touchdown called back, but it was good to see him see that many targets upon his return. The Raiders defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Thomas has a solid matchup here.

Fant has been a disappointment this season, but we should have seen this coming with Teddy Bridgewater under center. In Week 12, Fant had three receptions on four targets for 12 total yards. That was his second-lowest output of the season. So why should you play him this week? The Chiefs defense is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This is one of the better matchups this week so if you are in a little bit of a pickle, you could look Fant’s way.

Alright, this is the way out there take that is only for the most desperate lineup decisions. The Bengals take on the Chargers this week and their defense is a tough one for fantasy pass catchers. They are beatable on the ground and by tight ends but are stingy against wide receivers. If the Chargers slow down Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Uzomah will need to step up. When Cincinnati has been in similar situations earlier this season, Uzomah has taken advantage of the increased target share and has gone off for 20+ points both times.