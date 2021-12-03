Best wide receiver streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 13 and have the second-toughest bye week to manage of the season. With four teams on bye, and only a few weeks left to make a playoff run, your lineup has never been more important. Whether you need to replace someone that is off this week or if you need the best matchup possible, you may need to look for a wide receiver streamer to optimize your lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Since Week 9, Renfrow has been the WR13 in half-PPR scoring. He has only had one game with fewer than seven receptions and nine targets. Renfrow has emerged as a reliable component of the Raiders offense and teammate Darren Waller is banged up. The WFT defense is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so Renfrow should have another solid outing.

Kirk and the Cards are coming out of their bye week which is big news because it may have given quarterback Kyler Murray enough time to heal from the injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 9. The Bears defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. While the focus will be on DeAndre Hopkins, Kirk will be able to fly under the radar.

Bateman hasn’t been super productive in fantasy scoring this year, but he is getting consistent usage. He is coming off a game with four targets and that was the first game of his rookie season with fewer than six targets in a game. This week, he takes on a Steelers defense that is giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While teammates Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews continue to be the focal points of the passing game, I think Bateman is poised for a big week.