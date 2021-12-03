Best running back streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

With Week 13 of the NFL regular season beginning on Thursday night, it’s a good time to see which running backs are quality streaming options. There are four teams on the bye, which means fantasy football managers will be scrambling to find replacements for Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Boston Scott, Eagles vs. Jets

Scott had 64 yards on 15 carries and a score on the ground in last week’s loss against the Giants. Eagles RB Miles Sanders is expected to return, but Scott should still play a factor out of the backfield and see goal line touches.

Despite having a costly fumble in the fourth quarter, Scott still scored 13.2 fantasy points. The Eagles will be going up against the New York Jets, who have struggled to stop the run this season (128.7 yards per game). They’re also allowing a league-worst 28.5 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Jamaal Williams, Lions vs. Vikings

With second-year running back D’Andre Swift potentially missing multiple weeks because of a shoulder injury, it puts Jamaal Williams back in to the feature back role. Last week against the Bears, Williams had 65 yards on 15 carries, along with five receptions for 18 yards (13.3 fantasy points). It was the veteran running back’s second-best performance on the ground this season.

Detroit will be going up against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed 134.4 rushing yards per game (third-most in the NFL). The Vikings have also given up 19.8 fantasy points per game.

Devonta Freeman, Ravens vs. Steelers

Freeman has established himself as the Ravens’ lead running back since the team’s Week 8 bye week. Over his last four games, the veteran running back is averaging 13.8 carries and 53.8 rushing yards per game. In last week’s game against the Browns, the 29-year-old had 52 rushing yards on 16 carries (7.0 fantasy points).

The 5-foot-8 running back can provide production both on the ground and in the passing games, which makes him a viable option in fantasy football. Baltimore is gearing up to play the Steelers, who’ve allowed 19.8 fantasy points per game to running backs this season.