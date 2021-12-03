Best quarterback streamers for Week 13 fantasy football

With Week 13 of the NFL season beginning on Thursday, it’s a good time to see which signal callers are quality streaming options. There are four teams on the bye, which means fantasy football will be scrambling to find replacements for Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill, who’ve been QB1 options this season.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 13 lineups.

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. Texans

Even though the Indianapolis Colts are a run-heavy offense this season, quarterback Carson Wentz has played solid football in his first season with the team. Wentz is completing 62.8% of his passes for 2,790 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Last week, the veteran quarterback completed 27-of-44 passes for 306 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions (20.34 fantasy points) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wentz has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three out of his last six games. The veteran gun slinger will be going up against the Texans for the second time this season. In their first meeting in Week 6, Wentz threw for 223 yards, two touchdowns and had 17.02 fantasy points.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Giants

Tagovailoa is another good streaming option for Week 13 and is someone who you can still grab off of the waiver wire. The second-year quarterback is only rostered in 43.7% of ESPN fantasy football leagues. Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Tagovailoa had another solid performance, completing 27-of-31 passes for 230 yards, and a touchdown.

Despite scoring 13.2 fantasy points, it was the young quarterback second straight game that he completed 80% of his passes. He will now get ready to face a New York Giants’ defense that is allowing quarterbacks to complete 66.1% of their passes and 17 fantasy points per game this season.

Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Washington

Carr had a tremendous performance last week in a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders starting quarterback completed 24-of-39 passes for 373 yards, and a touchdown (21.02 fantasy points). It was the first time the veteran scored at least 20 fantasy points since Week 6 against the Broncos (21.54 fantasy points).

Carr will look to carry that momentum over into this week’s game against the Washington Football Team. The Football Team’s defense has given up a league-high 23.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. They’ve also allowed 26 passing touchdowns tied for first with the Colts defense.