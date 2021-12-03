How to watch the Pac-12 Championship game via live online stream: Oregon vs. Utah

The Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes meet up this week for the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Ducks will be out for revenge after Utah decimated their CFP hopes earlier this month.

Utah (9-3, 8-1 PAC-12) has been a totally different team since Cameron Rising took over under center. As a starter, he’s lost just one game and the Utes are currently riding a five-game winning streak, with all of those wins coming in commanding fashion. Since Rising took over as QB, the team from SLC is averaging over 37 points per game. The defense has been solid all season, allowing just 21 points per game.

The Ducks (7-2, 10-2) would be in a win and in situation for the CFP this week if it weren’t for a 38-7 loss to utah two weeks ago. Oregon was dominated from start to finish the entire night along the lines of scrimmage and even gave up a kickoff return to the Utes. as a whole, the Ducks have been winning, but they’ve always been pretty close games, where Utah has been blowing out their opposition.

Utah is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.