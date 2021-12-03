How to watch Conference USA Championship game Western Kentucky vs. UTSA via live online stream

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners face off in the Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. While a spot to a NY6 bowl probably isn’t on the horizon for either team, there’s still a big trophy and some giant rings at stake here.

The Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1 C-USA) are coming off their first loss of the season, after getting smacked by North Texas. The 10 game streak was the longest in program history and the offense has flourished, scoring nearly 37 points per game.

The Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) have lost just once all season in conference play, and it was against UTSA. The tight game was decided by just a touchdown, though it was played at WKU. The Hilltoppers will have to hit the road this time and head to the Roadrunners house. Their offense has been even better than UTSA’s, scoring over 40 points per game which is good for second-most in the nation. Bailey Zappe is completing 70% of his passes and has thrown 52 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Western Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes UTSA a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 72.5.