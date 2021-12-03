What channel is Conference USA Championship game on and what is game time for Western Kentucky-UTSA?

The 2021 Conference USA Championship Game is set for Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. ET in San Antonio, TX, where the UTSA Roadrunners will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the Alamodome. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network.

UTSA (11-1, 7-1 C-USA) had the best season in program history this fall, starting off 11-0 and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings before falling to North Texas in its season finale. Led by rising head coaching star Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners have been anchored by All-American running back Since McCormick and quarterback Frank Harris.

Western Kentucky (8-4, 7-1 C-USA) ripped through its conference schedule this fall and has been an interesting case study on how the transfer portal can pay immediate dividends if used properly. The Hilltoppers brought aboard Houston Baptist’s Zach Kittley to be the offensive coordinator and in turn, a handful of Houston Baptist offensive skill position players followed him to WKU. One of them was quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has lit up scoreboards this season and is a strong candidate for C-USA Player of the Year.

Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, December 3rd

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Western Kentucky enters the game as a slight 3.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 72.5.