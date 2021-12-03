What channel is Pac-12 Championship game on and what is game time for Oregon-Utah?

Las Vegas will play host to the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 3 as the Oregon Ducks will duke it out with the Utah Utes for the league title at Allegiant Stadium. The championship bout will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) is going for its third consecutive Pac-12 title on Friday and is trying to gunning for a strong close to a regular season where it knocked off Ohio State and was on the doorstep of a College Football Playoff berth.

Utah (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) continued to improve as the regular season rolled along, coming a long way from its 1-2 start in September. The Utes closed the season on a five-game winning streak, one of those being a 38-7 hammering of this very Oregon team in Salt Lake City two weeks ago.

Pac-12 Championship TV Info

Game date: Friday, December 3rd

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Utah enters the game as a three-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 57.5.