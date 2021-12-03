How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 15

It’s a quick turnaround for the Premier League as Matchday 14 saw all teams playing midweek games, and now they’ll head into Matchday 15 this weekend with all 20 teams in action again. Chelsea still sits on top of the table after logging a 2-1 win over Watford, while Man City is still hot on their trail sitting one point behind them after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Two clubs in the top four will battle it out as fourth-place West Ham United plays host to the league leaders Chelsea. The Hammers are in the midst of a three-game winless streak, with two of those coming as losses to Wolverhampton and Man City in Matchdays 12 and 13, respectively. They climbed as high as third place with a win over Liverpool in Matchday 11 that capped off a four-game winning streak, but haven’t been able to find a win since. They have their work cut out for them against a very good Chelsea side who have only lost once this season, back on Matchday 6 to Man City. West Ham v. Chelsea kicks off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 4th and will be shown on NBC Sports.

That same day, sixth-place Wolverhampton will take on third-place Liverpool in hopes of narrowing the gap on their place in the top four. With a win, Wolves would be only the second team to knock off the Reds all season, joining West Ham who defeated Liverpool 3-2 a few weeks back. Wolves have only won twice in their last five, but have only lost once and drawn the other two. They’re riding a three-game unbeaten streak and will hope to extend that against the 2019-2020 EPL Champions. It won’t be easy, as Liverpool has some of the most elite attacking players like current goals and assists leader Mohamed Salah, as well as Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane who are both in the top four goal scorers in the league so far. Wolverhampton v. Liverpool kicks off at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be shown on USA.

EPL Matchday 15 schedule

Saturday, December 4

West Ham United v. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. — NBC Sports, Universo

Newcastle United v. Burnley, 10 a.m. — NBC Sports

Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Liverpool, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Watford v. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. — NBC, Universo

Sunday, December 5

Leeds United v. Brentford, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester United v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. — NBC Sports, Telemundo

Tottenham Hotspur v. Norwich City, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Aston Villa v. Leicester City, 11:30 a.m. — NBC Sports, Telemundo

Monday, December 6

Everton v. Arsenal, 3 p.m. — NBC Sports, Universo