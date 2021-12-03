F1 practice start time: When Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The 2021 F1 season is fast coming to a close with only two races remaining. The circuit will run back-to-back weeks in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi this weekend and next weekend. Max Verstappen is the points leader, but Lewis Hamilton is hot on his heals and has the momentum right now.
The two drivers will face off with the rest of the field this weekend, but first they will get in some practice runs. F1 teams use practice to get comfortable with the track, figure out potential equipment adjustments, and even test out new drivers. There will be three practice runs this weekend. The first two are on Friday, with the first at 8:30 a.m. and the second at noon. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.
The first practice will air on ESPNU and the second and third will air on ESPN. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.
How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Practice 1: Friday, Dec 3, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, Dec 3, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 4, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
Entry list
2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99
|2
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|7
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|8
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|12
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|15
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|17
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|18
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22