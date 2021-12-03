 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice start time: When Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A picture taken on November 28, 2021, shows a view of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit that is expected to host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the Saudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah. Photo by AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2021 F1 season is fast coming to a close with only two races remaining. The circuit will run back-to-back weeks in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi this weekend and next weekend. Max Verstappen is the points leader, but Lewis Hamilton is hot on his heals and has the momentum right now.

The two drivers will face off with the rest of the field this weekend, but first they will get in some practice runs. F1 teams use practice to get comfortable with the track, figure out potential equipment adjustments, and even test out new drivers. There will be three practice runs this weekend. The first two are on Friday, with the first at 8:30 a.m. and the second at noon. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.

The first practice will air on ESPNU and the second and third will air on ESPN. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec 3, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, Dec 3, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 4, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

