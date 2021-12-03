F1 practice start time: When Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The 2021 F1 season is fast coming to a close with only two races remaining. The circuit will run back-to-back weeks in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi this weekend and next weekend. Max Verstappen is the points leader, but Lewis Hamilton is hot on his heals and has the momentum right now.

The two drivers will face off with the rest of the field this weekend, but first they will get in some practice runs. F1 teams use practice to get comfortable with the track, figure out potential equipment adjustments, and even test out new drivers. There will be three practice runs this weekend. The first two are on Friday, with the first at 8:30 a.m. and the second at noon. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.

The first practice will air on ESPNU and the second and third will air on ESPN. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec 3, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 2: Friday, Dec 3, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Practice 3: Saturday, Dec 4, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list