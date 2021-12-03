Washington vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

In one of four games during the 4 p.m. ET window in Week 13, the Washington Football Team will go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET/FOX).

Washington (5-6) has won three-straight games after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 on Monday Night Football. Las Vegas (6-5) snapped their three-game losing skid last week with a 36-33 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington-Raiders in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Washington +115, Las Vegas -135

Our picks for Washington vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Washington +2.5

The Football Team has been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, going a perfect 3-0 in the month of November. One of the reasons for their success is the defense, which has allowed 18.3 points per game in their last three games. Washington is 2-3 against the spread on the road this season and 3-5 ATS when they are the underdog.

The Raiders picked up their first win in over a month last week against the Cowboys. Las Vegas is 3-6 ATS in their last nine games this season. However, they’re 1-2 ATS when they are listed as the home favorite. If the Raiders’ defense can get pressure on Taylor Heinicke with their pass rush, then they got a chance to cover and steal this one at home. But at the same time, we do not know what Raiders’ offense will show up on Sunday. Washington has won straight up and covered as the underdog in three-straight and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them do it again.

Over/under: Under 49.5

Washington’s defense has been phenomenal over the last few games, while the Raiders’ defense is giving up 35.3 points in their last three games. The total has gone under in four of Washington’s last five games this season. On the other end of the spectrum, the total has gone over in four of Las Vegas’ last six games this season.

Preferred player prop: Derek Carr under 267.5 passing yards (-115)

After throwing for 373 yards last week against the Cowboys, it might seem like Carr’s a lock for more than 268 against Washington. However, Washington hasn’t let an opponent throw for more than 247 yards in the team’s last five games.

