Colts vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

On Sunday, December 5th from NRG Stadium we will see an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. The Colts are 6-6 after their win streak ended with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. The Texans couldn’t ride the momentum of an upset win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and lost to the New York Jets in Week 12. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-Texans in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans odds

Spread: IND -8.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: IND -400, HOU +300

Our picks for Colts vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: IND -8.5

This game is a rematch of Week 6 when the Colts beat the Texans 31-3. The Texans didn’t have Tyrod Taylor under center and healthy then, but the Colts have also improved since their first meeting. The biggest concern for the Texans has to be Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as the Houston defense is giving up the second-most rushing yards per game on defense. Taylor has been on fire as of late and I’m not too sure the Texans will be able to slow him down. Indy covers.

Over/under: UNDER 45.5

The con of having such a good run game is that it is going to eat the clock. When they played the first time, Taylor had 14 rushes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor shouldn’t have any trouble getting going, but I don’t think that the Texans put up many points here. The Colts won’t score 40 here and so I like the under.

Preferred player prop: Updated after props are listed.

