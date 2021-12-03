Vikings vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

In a battle of the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions which is a rematch from Week 5. The Vikings are 5-6 and are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are still searching for their first win at 0-10-1 with their most recent loss being to the Chicago Bears. Kickoff from Ford Field on Sunday, December 5th is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings- Lions in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Lions odds

Spread: MIN -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: MIN -310, DET +245

Our picks for Vikings vs. Lions

Pick against the spread: DET +7

When these teams met in Week 5, The Vikings were missing Dalvin Cook to injury so his absence won’t really be anything new for this matchup. The final score of that game saw Minnesota come out on top, 19-17. Combine that with the fact that the Lions have lost their last two games by a combined five points and I think they keep this one close again.

Over/under: UNDER 47

No Dalvin Cook for the Vikings and the combined score for this matchup the first time they played was 36? I like the under. The Vikings offense should be fine without Cook (a strange sentence to type) and the Lions have improved enough to get the ball down the field consistently. This won’t be an offensive display though, so take the under.

Preferred player prop: Adam Thielen under 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

Thielen’s been a touchdown machine for the Vikings lately, scoring 10 touchdowns so far this season. But he’s not putting up big yardage. He’s had over 65 yards just once in his last games. Plus, the Vikings might not have to do a ton of passing in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.