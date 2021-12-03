Chargers vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

Fresh off their first regular season sweep of the Steelers in a dozen years, the Cincinnati Bengals have a full head of steam coming into this week’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. The Bengals snapped back into shape after their bye, which followed a pair of head-scratching losses. The Chargers, meanwhile, are all over the map, but their defense is struggling, especially against the run, which feeds into Cincinnati’s strategy of late to have Joe Mixon chew his way through defenses. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Bengals in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chargers +145, Bengals -165

Our picks for Chargers vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Bengals -3

The Bengals are a hard team to read. It wasn’t that long ago they lost back to back games to the Jets and Browns, but they’re riding an impressive two-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Chargers looked terrible last week in a loss to the Broncos. But Los Angeles is giving up an average of more than 31 points per game over their last seven, and with the league’s worst run defense, the Bengals should expect another big day from Joe Mixon.

Over/under: Over 50.5

Out of five games at Paul Brown Stadium this season, the Bengals have hit the over three times. They should be able to do it again this week, having no problems scoring on the Chargers. And Los Angeles has enough talent to put up a few of their own here too.

Preferred player prop: Joe Mixon over 84.5 rushing yards (-115)

Mixon rolled up 165 yards on the ground last week, and 123 the week before that. The Chargers defense is giving up an average of more than 145 rushing yards per game, the worst mark in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.