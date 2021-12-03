Cardinals vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

Rested and ready to go, hopefully, the Arizona Cardinals return to action after their bye last week with a road trip to take on the struggling Chicago Bears. There is reason for optimism that the Cardinals will have quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in action for this one, but their status had yet to be confirmed in the middle of the week. Kickoff for this one is at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Bears in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Bears odds

Spread: Cardinals -7.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -380, Bears +290

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -7.5

This is based on the assumption that Murray and Hopkins will return this week. They were both limited in practice early in the week, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury was optimistic about their return after Arizona’s bye last week. With those leading the way, the Cardinals shouldn’t have any problems beat the Bears by eight. The Bears have failed to cover in seven of their last eight against NFC opponents.

Over/under: Under 45.5

Eight of Chicago’s last 10 have gone under, and they’ve only hit the over once at home this season. Obviously, having Murray and Hopkins in action for this one makes it a tougher to stay under that total, but the Bears defense has been decent while the offense stinks.

Preferred player prop: To be updated when props posted.

