Bucs vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

After cruising past the Giants in Week 11, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to work a little harder last week to dig their way out of a 10-point hole to beat the Colts. They’re in fine form headed into the stretch run of the season, with a playoff berth all but guaranteed. They shouldn’t have too much trouble this week against an Atlanta Falcons team that is, surprisingly enough, only one game below .500, for now. Kickoff for this one is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-Falcons in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Buccaneers -11

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -575, Falcons +410

Our picks for Bucs vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -11

It’s tempting to look at the Falcons’ last game and think that, at the very least, they can cover a massive spread like this. Then again, betting on the Falcons is usually a fools errand. Atlanta’s 4-6-1 against the spread this season, and they’ve lost their last six at home. While the Bucs haven’t been all that great as road favorites—failing to cover in six of their last seven when favored away from home—they shouldn’t have a problem putting up lots and lots of points here.

Over/under: Over 50.5

The point total has gone over in the last seven games between these two NFC South rivals. While I’m not totally confident that the Falcons can put up enough points to help push the total to the over, it still feels like a better bet than the under in this one.

Preferred player prop: Tom Brady under 294.5 passing yards (-115)

Brady had five touchdowns the last time these two teams met, back in Week 2, but he only threw for 276 yards. He’s only topped that number in passing yards twice in his last five outings. There’s just not going to be enough work for him in beating the Falcons to have to throw for that many yards.

