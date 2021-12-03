Eagles vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

In one of several games during the 1 p.m. ET window in Week 13, the Philadelphia Eagles will head back up to MetLife Stadium for the second-straight week to play the New York Jets (1 p.m. ET/CBS).

The Eagles (5-7) saw their two-game winning streak snapped by the New York Giants last week at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (3-8) ended their three-game losing skid with a win last week over the Houston Texans on the road. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Jets in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Jets odds

Spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -290, Jets +230

Our picks for Eagles vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -7

The Jets finally got a much-needed win last week over the Texans after being outscored by an average of 16.6 points in their three previous games. Before last week, New York last won a game on Halloween in a 34-31 thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals. They are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games this season. The Jets are also 2-3 ATS as home underdogs this season and 1-4 ATS when they’re underdogs by seven points or more.

The Eagles will be looking to get the bad taste out of their mouth after they struggled in last week’s lost to the Giants. Philadelphia’s offense had 208 rushing yards, but had seven points to account for it. The Eagles should be able to dominate the Jets on the ground as they are giving up 128.7 yards per game and 20 rushing touchdowns this season. Philly is 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Jets and 4-3 ATS on the road.

Over/under: Over 44.5

New York’s offense has struggled to score points this season, averaging 18.1 points per game. But on defense, they’ve given up their fair share of points (30.4). In their last three home games, the Jets have given up 33 points per game. As for the Eagles, they’ve scored 27 points per game in their last three games away from Lincoln Financial Field. I don’t see them only scoring seven points this week, despite Jalen Hurts being banged. Take the over.

Preferred player prop: Jalen Hurts over 44.5 rushing yards (-125)

On paper this one looks easy, but the Jets have only given up a total of 96 rushing yards to quarterbacks this season. But Hurts is consistently putting up lots of rushing yards lately. He’s had at least 60 in each of his last six games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.