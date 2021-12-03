Giants vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The New York Giants head south for the winter to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 5th. The Giants are coming off a big NFC East divisional win against the Philadelphia Eagles and are 4-7. The Dolphins are riding a four-game win streak with their most recent being a 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 5th is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Dolphins in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: MIA -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: NYG +175, MIA -210

Our picks for Giants vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: MIA -4.5

Even with the Giants coming off a big win, the Dolphins are playing their best football of the season. Against the Panthers, their defense looked great and their offense was clicking. Sure, New York may be riding some momentum, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss the game and it will be ‘strong neck’ Mike Glennon out there under center. Miami to cover.

Over/under: UNDER 41

While the Dolphins played their best game of football last week, this week is going to be a tougher case. While I’m not expecting much out of the Giants offense, their secondary has been solid at limiting big splash plays to receivers so I don’t think Waddle repeats his individual performance from Week 12.

Preferred player prop: Saquon Barkley over 54.5 rushing yards (-115)

Barkley looked more comfortable last week, his second game back from an extended injury absence. He had 17 touches last week, after just 12 the week before. This week, the Giants have a long list of injuries at receiver, and they might be without quarterback Daniel Jones against a stout Miami pass defense. The Giants might not have a choice but to lean on Barkley this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.