Broncos vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

Remember that the Week 13 game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs was flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Broncos are 6-5 and are coming off a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are coming off their bye week, but in their last game, they beat the Dallas Cowboys and have won four straight games. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 5th is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Chiefs in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: KC -9.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: DEN +330, KC -435

Our picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: KC -9.5

This has been one of the harder picks I have had to make this week just because the Chiefs have been so up and down. They beat the New York Giants by three but beat the Las Vegas Raiders by 27. They have been hard to predict and the Broncos have been playing fantastic defense. I am going with the Chiefs offense that had an extra week of prep to get ready and get healthier.

Over/under: OVER 47.5

These divisional opponents haven’t played yet this season and they don’t meet up again until Week 18. While the Broncos' defense has been solid, the Chiefs have beaten them 11 straight times. It doesn’t seem to matter how good they are, Kansas City just seems to have their number. Again, pointing to the extra rest, I think the Chiefs offense has a game here.

Preferred player prop: Updated after props are listed.

