Ravens vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The next chapter in one of the NFL’s best rivalries will be written Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Ravens are 8-3 and hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoff picture. However, they were fortunate to escape with a victory over the Browns in Week 12. Despite four interceptions from Lamar Jackson, Baltimore notched a 16-10 triumph, their third win in the past four games.

The Steelers are coming off of a wholly forgettable performance last week as they were crushed by the Bengals, 41-10. It was the second straight game in which Pittsburgh gave up 41 points. Pittsburgh now returns home sorely in need of a W to snap its three-game winless streak.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -200, Steelers +170

Our picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: Ravens -4.5

The Steelers’ home-field advantage isn’t as strong as it once was, as Pittsburgh is just 3-2-1 overall and 1-5 against the spread at Heinz Field this season. Considering how generous their defense has been and how poorly Ben Roethlisberger is throwing the football right now, it’s hard to have faith in Pittsburgh anywhere right now. These teams generally play to tight battles — four of the past five meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer — but the Ravens’ offense should have enough success against Pittsburgh’s bottom-half defense to clear this number.

Over/under: Under 44

While both defenses have major flaws, neither offense has been consistently successful enough to think that they could each top 20 points here. The Ravens haven’t surpassed 16 points in three straight games; the Steelers have fallen short of 17 points in three of their past five. Four of the past six meetings in this series have ended with fewer than 44 total points.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris longest rush under 13.5 (-105)

The Steelers’ rookie running back hasn’t broken off a run of 14 yards or longer since Week 5. It’s hard to believe he’ll snap that six-game streak against the team that has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards to RBs.

