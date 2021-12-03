49ers vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The 49ers and the Seahawks are headed in opposite directions. San Francisco has won three consecutive games, scoring at least 30 points in each. Seattle has lost three consecutive games, scoring 28 points total amid the skid. They will face off inside Seattle’s Lumen Field at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Seahawks in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: 49ers, -3.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: 49ers -170, Seahawks +150

Our picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: 49ers, -3.5

Seattle is just 1-4 at home this season (2-3 against the spread) while San Francisco is 4-0 on the road. There’s no doubt that the absence of Deebo Samuel will affect the Niners, but the Seahawks’ offense looks broken from stem to stern right now, Jimmy Garoppolo has played safe and sound football recently, committing just two turnovers in his past five games. He should keep that up against a defense that has only three takeaways in its previous five games.

Over/under: Over 46.5

And yet, even with the offensive concerns on both sides, the over feels like the better bet here because of history. These teams have exceded this total in each of their previous seven meetings. Six of the 49ers’ past eight games this season have surpassed 46.5 total points.

Preferred player prop: D.K. Metcalf anytime scorer (+150)

The 49ers have allowed only two receiving touchdowns to wideouts in their past five games (both by Adam Thielen in Week 12), but Metcalf is going to have his chances to score this week. Quarterback Russell Wilson stressed after Monday’s loss to Washington that Metcalf needs to get the ball more often. One of the game’s best red-zone and big-play threats out wide, except Metcalf to be peppered with targets, especially whenever Seattle gets close to the end zone. When these teams met in Week 4, one of Metcalf’s four catches was a 12-yard TD.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.