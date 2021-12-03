Patriots vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

The most anticipated matchup of Week 13 will take place in Buffalo between the 8-4 Patriots and the 7-4 Bills. First place in the AFC East will be on the line when these teams kick off on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Bills in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bills -140, Patriots +120

Our picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Patriots +3

Is there any team playing better right now than the New England Patriots? Riding a six-game winning streak, the Pats have outscored their opponents 130-26 over the past four weeks. They are 5-0 on the road this year, 4-1 ATS. Quarterback Mac Jones is keeping everything on schedule, the RB duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson will help keep Buffalo’s offense off the field, and the Patriots’ advantageous defense will force mistakes from Bills QB Josh Allen. He has committed eight turnovers in his previous four games while New England has racked up four takeaways in each of the past two weeks.

Over/under: Under 42

The Patriots’ defense isn’t the only thing that could limit the oscoring in this game. The current forecast for Monday night in Buffalo calls for a 60 percent chance of percipitation — rain early switching to snow later — accompanied by 20+ mph winds in sub-freezing temperatures. It’s odd that Buffalo’s dangerous offense is involved in the second-lowest O/U of the week, but three of their past five games went under this number, and those came against weaker teams in much more favorable conditions.

Preferred player prop: Will update after prop lines are posted.

