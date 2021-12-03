NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Friday, December 3rd

There’s only four games on the college basketball slate today from the Top 25, but the night cap is the Big Ten opener for two teams that play some of the most entertaining hoops in the country.

The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana for a terrific lid lifter on the B1G season. Keegan Murray for the Hawkeyes (7-0) is the second-leading scorer in America at 24.6 points per game, and Iowa’s offense checks in at third in terms of adjusted efficiency nationally. The Hawkeyes were receiving votes in the AP Poll before their 75-74 win at Virginia on Monday night, and even a loss here might lock up their entrance into the Top 25.

Purdue might be the most entertaining team in America, with the No. 1 adjusted offense and a ruthless efficiency that gives them a whopping 63.6 eFG%. A 93-65 destruction of Florida State Tuesday night was the latest evidence that Boiler Up is for real, and the inside-outside combination of Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey is one of the best in the country. If you love watching Gonzaga, make sure you watch Matt Painter’s team as well.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Friday, December 3rd from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Basketball Top 25 Schedule, Dec. 3 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM UT Rio Grande Valley No. 7 Texas LHN Texas -27 140.5 7:00 PM No. 8 Kansas St. John's FS1 KU -6.5 157 8:00 PM Bryant No. 15 Houston ESPN+ UH-23.5 139.5 9:00 PM Iowa No. 2 Purdue BTN Purdue -12 161

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.