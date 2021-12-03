College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Friday, December 3rd

The Friday night college basketball slate features four ranked teams in action. We have one Top 10 team facing a tough battle to open conference play while another one hits the road to the east coast.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, December 3rd. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iowa +12 vs. No. 2 Purdue

The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers are rolling but will be met with an immediate challenge when opening Big Ten Conference play tonight against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa is 7-0 and are knocking on the door of its own Top 25 ranking. The Hawkeyes came up clutch on Monday, utilizing a late Joe Toussaint jumper to edge Virginia 75-74. They’ll be game to go on the road and bring the fight to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

No. 8 Kansas vs. St. John’s +6.5

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks are in New York City area for the second time this season tonight when battling the St. John’s Red Storm at the brand new UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

St. John’s is 5-1 and its only loss of the year came in a 76-74 heartbreaker at the hands of Indiana a few weeks back. Playing the No. 8 team in a pseudo-home game, they’ll be fired up to put a scare into Bill Self’s squad.

